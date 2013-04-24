WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
PARIS, April 24 Renault's first-quarter revenue fell 11.8 percent, the French carmaker said on Wednesday, predicting a contraction in the European market at the higher end of its previous forecast.
Revenue for the first three months dropped to 8.27 billion euros ($10.7 billion) on a 4.7 percent fall in global deliveries to 608,455 vehicles, the company said in an emailed statement.
The French and European auto markets are expected to fall 5 percent, Renault also said a month after predicting a regional contraction of between 3 and 5 percent.
"Conditions in Europe were tougher than expected" in the quarter, Renault said.
The company nonetheless reiterated its goal of achieving a positive automotive operating margin and free cash flow for the full year. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Jane Baird)
April 14 Shareholders have proposed that Facebook Inc prepare a report on the threat to democracy and free speech from so-called fake news spread on the social media forum, and the dangers it may pose to the company itself, according to a proxy filing made on Friday.