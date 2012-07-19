(Refiles to clarify source attribution in first paragraph)
By Laurence Frost and Hyunjoo Jin
PARIS/SEOUL, July 19 Japanese automaker Nissan
is preparing to assemble SUVs in South Korea, a source
with knowledge of the proposal said on Thursday, under an export
plan that masks a tactical withdrawal for alliance partner
Renault's ailing local subsidiary.
Faced with collapsing domestic sales at Renault Samsung
Motors (RSM), Renault-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn plans to use its
factory in the southern coastal city of Busan to build Nissan's
Rogue model for U.S. consumers.
"From an alliance perspective it made a lot of sense," the
source said. "RSM has an under-utilised plant and Nissan has
blockbuster products in factories nearing saturation."
The export plan nonetheless suggests that France's Renault
sees little hope of a short-term sales recovery for
the 80 percent-owned RSM brand, which currently offers three
sedans and an ageing 4x4.
Renault and Nissan declined to comment on the move, first
reported in Japan's Nikkei business daily. Ghosn, who heads both
companies, is scheduled to hold a press conference in the South
Korean capital on Friday afternoon.
RSM has taken a drubbing from Hyundai-Kia
, with its domestic market share falling by more than
half in two years to less than 5 percent. The Hyundai and Kia
brands' combined share rose 4 percentage points to 82 percent
over the same period.
The Busan factory is running at 60 percent capacity, with
2012 production expected to total 180,000 vehicles out of a
300,000 maximum. Besides the four RSM models, it already builds
Renault Koleos SUVs and a small number of Nissan sedans.
"Renault Samsung needs to become an exporter," said
London-based UBS analyst Philippe Houchois. "It makes sense to
use that capacity for Nissan."
Under Ghosn, Renault and its Japanese alliance partner
increasingly pool vehicle designs and production to optimise
resources and smoothe imbalances, including currency setbacks.
Nissan has shifted some production out of Japan in response
to the yen's sustained rise against the dollar and other
currencies. The won's lower valuation makes South Korea a more
attractive export base.
Under the new plan, Nissan will build Rogues at Busan from
2014, with an annual production target of 60,000, the source
said. Nissan's plant in Tennessee will continue making the
model.
Korean-built Renault vehicles may follow later, including a
variant of the Qashqai for Europe and other markets.
Exporting to Europe would allow Renault's South Korean
operations to benefit from an EU free-trade agreement that has
helped Hyundai-Kia increase its presence in the region.
The plan to build more Nissan and Renault models could also
pave the way for an eventual RSM comeback at home, by building
up the local supplier network and lowering costs. The brand will
get its own new models if targets are met, the source said.
"It should be easy for them to regain a bit of Korean market
share from Hyundai once there's a stronger product plan in
place," UBS's Houchois said.
(Editing by David Goodman)