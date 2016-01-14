PARIS Jan 14 Shares in French carmaker Renault
tumbled on Thursday after a media report that its
offices were searched last week regarding a fraud investigation,
traders said.
Shares were down more than 18 percent at 1015 GMT (1215
local time) after unions were cited by Agence France Presse
saying the investigation was in the aftermath of the Volkswagen
emissions scandal, traders said.
Renault declined to comment. The French finance ministry
also declined to comment. No one at the energy ministry was
immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Jean-Michel
Belot; writing by John Irish, editing by Michel Rose)