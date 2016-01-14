PARIS Jan 14 Shares in French carmaker Renault tumbled on Thursday after a media report that its offices were searched last week regarding a fraud investigation, traders said.

Shares were down more than 18 percent at 1015 GMT (1215 local time) after unions were cited by Agence France Presse saying the investigation was in the aftermath of the Volkswagen emissions scandal, traders said.

Renault declined to comment. The French finance ministry also declined to comment. No one at the energy ministry was immediately available to comment.