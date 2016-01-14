PARIS Jan 14 French carmaker Renault
said on Thursday that fraud investigators were looking at the
way it uses exhaust emissions technology in an additional probe
of parts and factories that follows an earlier investigation by
the French government.
Renault said investigations to date had found "no evidence
of a defeat device equipping Renault vehicles."
The statement came after a union official revealed that the
company's offices were searched last week by fraud
investigators, news that sent the company's shares down by over
20 percent.
German carmaker Volkswagen last year admitted to
using defeat device software to conceal the level of toxic
emissions from some of its diesel vehicles in the United States,
prompting investigations in other countries of the carmakers.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by John Irish; editing
by Michel Rose)