(Corrects deferred, variable pay component in paragraphs 1, 3)

PARIS, April 29 Renault's board began meeting on Friday to discuss its response to a non-binding shareholder vote against Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn's 7.2 million euros ($8.23 million) compensation package.

A spokesman for the carmaker said the board had reconvened after Renault's annual shareholder meeting to prepare a response to the consultative vote.

Shareholders representing 54 percent of voting rights opposed Ghosn's compensation package for 2015, which includes 1.23 million euros in fixed salary, 1.78 million in variable pay and a further 4.18 million in deferred bonuses and stock.

In past years, Ghosn, who also heads Japanese alliance partner Nissan, has drawn regular criticism from the French state, Renault's biggest shareholder, over his pay levels. The government commands more than 18 percent of voting rights in Renault.

Ghosn was publicly taken to task on Friday by a representative of proxy advisory firm Proxinvest, which had recommended that investors reject the CEO's compensation.

"The board does not decide (on compensation) on the basis of caprice," Ghosn told shareholders at the meeting. "It is the board acting on your delegated authority that decides who runs the company and the remuneration that matches their efforts and talents."

