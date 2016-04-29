(Corrects deferred, variable pay component in paragraphs 1, 3)
PARIS, April 29 Renault's board began meeting on
Friday to discuss its response to a non-binding shareholder vote
against Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn's 7.2 million euros ($8.23
million) compensation package.
A spokesman for the carmaker said the board had reconvened
after Renault's annual shareholder meeting to prepare a response
to the consultative vote.
Shareholders representing 54 percent of voting rights
opposed Ghosn's compensation package for 2015, which includes
1.23 million euros in fixed salary, 1.78 million in variable pay
and a further 4.18 million in deferred bonuses and stock.
In past years, Ghosn, who also heads Japanese alliance
partner Nissan, has drawn regular criticism from the French
state, Renault's biggest shareholder, over his pay levels. The
government commands more than 18 percent of voting rights in
Renault.
Ghosn was publicly taken to task on Friday by a
representative of proxy advisory firm Proxinvest, which had
recommended that investors reject the CEO's compensation.
"The board does not decide (on compensation) on the basis of
caprice," Ghosn told shareholders at the meeting. "It is the
board acting on your delegated authority that decides who runs
the company and the remuneration that matches their efforts and
talents."
($1 = 0.8737 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Callus and
Leigh Thomas)