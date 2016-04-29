* Board defends Ghosn's pay in light of 2015 results
* French state swung vote against CEO package
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, April 29 Renault stuck by its
decision to pay Carlos Ghosn 7.2 million euros ($8.2 million)
for 2015, defying a shareholder vote against the chief
executive's package on Friday.
Investors representing 54 percent of voting rights opposed
Ghosn's pay deal at their annual meeting. The French state
proved decisive in the non-binding vote, a year after increasing
its stake in the carmaker.
In a hastily convened session afterwards, the Renault board
endorsed Ghosn's payout, including 1.23 million euros in fixed
salary, 1.78 million in variable pay and a further 4.18 million
in deferred bonuses and stock.
"The board once again acknowledges the quality of 2015
results," Renault said in a statement. However, it added the
remunerations committee had been asked to review pay structures
for 2016 and beyond.
Executive pay levels are attracting renewed scrutiny at
companies from HSBC to BP, where shareholders
have forced a review of compensation policies. France's
Socialist government, under pressure over its labour reform
proposals amid soaring unemployment, has also stepped up
criticism of CEO payouts.
In past years, Ghosn, who also heads Japanese alliance
partner Nissan, has drawn regular criticism from the French
state over his pay. His additional Nissan salary for the last
fiscal year will be announced in June.
The government commands more than 18 percent of voting
rights in Renault, or about a quarter of votes cast at the
meeting. Ghosn's payout was backed by more than 60 percent of
the other shareholders represented.
Finance ministry officials confirmed that the state had
voted against Ghosn's package.
"The government has been consistent in calling for pay
moderation, starting with companies under public ownership,"
said one.
Before the vote, Ghosn was publicly taken to task by a
representative of shareholder advisory firm Proxinvest, which
had recommended that investors reject the pay package.
"The board does not decide (on pay) on the basis of
caprice," Ghosn told shareholders. "It is the board acting on
your delegated authority that decides who runs the company and
the remuneration that matches their efforts and talents."
Renault shareholders separately approved agreements struck
last year to end an eight-month boardroom crisis sparked by
France's stake increase.
The pacts struck in December limit France's increased voting
rights while shielding Nissan against potential interference by
Renault, which owns 43.4 percent of the Japanese carmaker.
($1 = 0.8737 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Matthieu Protard; Additional
reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Mark Potter and Jane
Merriman)