LJUBLJANA, March 15 French car maker
Renault's Slovenian unit said it will cut production
from April and reduce its workforce by 13 percent to about 2,220
employees due to shrinking sales in Europe.
The unit, Revoz, is Slovenia's top exporter and produces
Twingo, Clio and Wind models.
"In the past few months we have had a fall in orders which is
the result of a significant fall on the European market. Because
the conditions on the market are not improving... we will stop
the night shift probably on April 26," Revoz said on Thursday.
Its annual output peaked at 212,860 cars in 2009 and has
since fallen to 174,127 cars in 2011. It did not provide new
production estimates for this year.
The night shift was introduced in 2007 but was suspended
from May to September last year because of a lack of electronic
car parts produced in Japan, which was hit by an earthquake and
a tsunami.
Revoz said it planned to increase employment in the second
half of 2013 when it is due to start producing two new models
which will be designed within the partnership between
Renault-Nissan and Daimler.
