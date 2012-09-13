LJUBLJANA, Sept 13 The Slovenian unit of French
car maker Renault said it will cut production in
September and its workforce by about 4.7 percent by the end of
the year due to lower demand.
"From September 19 till September 28 the production will be
reduced to one shift (from two) because of a drop in orders,"
the unit, Revoz, said in a statement.
In that week the production will be cut to 300 from 600 cars
per day, spokeswoman Nevenka Basek told Reuters, adding the
company planned to cut the workforce by the end of the year by
about 100 people from some 2,150 at present.
The company said European car sales fell this year,
particularly in France where Revoz sells 52 percent of its
production, which comprises the Twingo, Clio and Wind models.
Revoz is Slovenia's second largest exporter but was in April
forced to reduce production to two from three shifts and cut
workforce by 13 percent due to lower demand. The company last
year produced 174,127 cars but gave no production estimate for
2012.
(Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by William Hardy)