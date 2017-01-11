LJUBLJANA Jan 11 Revoz, the Slovenian unit of
French carmaker Renault, will create 340 new jobs at
the end of January before it starts producing a new Clio 4 model
in March, Revoz's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Revoz, which has 2,400 employees, expects production to rise
by 30 percent this year from about 133,700 cars made in 2016
because of the new model, Nevenka Basek Zildzovic said.
The company, one of Slovenia's largest exporters, also makes
Renault Twingo and Smart Forfour models.
Zildzovic said Revoz could create another 200 jobs in June
or July, depending on sales.
Slovenia's jobless rate has been mostly falling over the
past year as the country's economy expanded on account of
exports and domestic spending. In September the number of
unemployed people fell to a seven-year low with the jobless rate
at 10.3 percent.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Susan Thomas)