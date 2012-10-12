PARIS Oct 12 French carmaker Renault,
which brought scandal upon itself by falsely accusing executives
of spying, had prepared draft statements in case they killed
themselves, it emerged on Friday.
The documents, published by Le Parisien and authenticated by
the company, were drawn up as the scandal unfolded last year,
after a flawed internal probe led to the dismissal of three
senior employees - later cleared by a police investigation.
In the draft press releases, which were never used, the
company expresses sympathy and shock over a hypothetical
suicide, with blanks left for the name of the deceased.
"The entire company is profoundly shaken by the seriousness
of this act," reads one of the draft texts. "Our thoughts are
with the family of Mr. XXX."
Renault media officials who prepared the releases were
simply doing their job, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.
"We had to prepare for different scenarios within a crisis
communications framework."
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn was eventually forced into an
embarrassing climbdown after it emerged that at least four
employees had been fired over false claims that they had
received bribes or sold secrets. None committed suicide.
Two former Renault security officials have since been
charged with fraud following revelations that the company had
paid large cash sums for what it thought was reliable
information on money transfers from an anonymous source.
More than 18 months on, the case has shown it can still have
repercussions for carmaker and senior French figures. The former
communications chief who ordered up the suicide statements is
now Ghosn's chief of staff.
Patrick Pelata, who had stepped down as his no.2 during the
scandal with a view to taking on another senior role, ended up
leaving the company in July of this year.
Maurice Levy, chief executive of French advertiser Publicis
, confirmed reports the following month that he had
unwittingly passed on false information leading to one of the
wrongful dismissals at Renault.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)