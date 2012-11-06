PARIS Nov 6 Renault wants union concessions on pay and working time before deciding whether to build future vehicles in France, workers' representatives said after a meeting with management on Tuesday.

Renault executives offered to negotiate commitments to maintain key production and engineering activities in France if workers sign up to a new deal by the end of January, officials from the CGT and CGC unions said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)