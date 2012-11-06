PARIS Nov 6 Renault opened negotiations with unions on a new deal on pay and conditions that the French car maker says it needs to improve domestic competitiveness and keep jobs in the country.

Talks began on Tuesday afternoon and were likely to overrun their initial schedule, a Renault spokesman said. He declined to comment further.

Faced with a sustained slump in the European car market, Renault has said that it wants to align French wage and production costs with plants in Spain and the UK to avoid the kind of cuts announced by PSA Peugeot Citroen. Unions have vowed to resist.

"Renault is playing workers off against each other when it should be encouraging cooperation, the sharing of resources and know-how," the company's main CGT labour group said in a statement.

The Renault talks came as the government unveiled long-awaited measures to improve France's industrial competitiveness with 20 billion euros ($25.6 billion) in tax breaks designed to lower overall labour costs.

The proposals are a response to a government-commissioned report presented on Monday by industrialist Louis Gallois. Renault, Peugeot and their suppliers have led calls by French manufacturing companies for action to reduce the charges they pay on top of payroll costs.

Peugeot, Europe's second-biggest automaker, has announced plans to cut 8,000 additional French jobs, close a major assembly plant near Paris and shrink another.

Renault, in which the French government holds a 15 percent stake, has so far resisted domestic closures.

Besides a cut to payroll taxes, the car maker said last week that it needs worker concessions to "enable a sound and permanent foundation for manufacturing, research and development and services to be maintained in France".

Its call for a new labour deal echoes concessions won by Peugeot at its Sevelnord plant in northern France - including a pay freeze, reduced leave and more flexible hours - after threatening to close the site in addition to its Aulnay factory.

Peugeot is scheduled to begin detailed negotiations on Wednesday over the planned job cuts at Aulnay, north of Paris, and another factory in Rennes, western France.

Renault wants French workers to sign up to "benchmarking" deals to align productivity with its plant in Palencia, Spain, and Japanese affiliate Nissan's Sunderland factory in England, Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares said in September.

Ford last month announced 6,200 job cuts and the closure of a large Belgian assembly plant, along with a smaller U.K. van factory and associated stamping facility.