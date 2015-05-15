ISTANBUL May 15 Workers protesting over
employment conditions brought production to a halt on Friday at
French carmaker Renault's Turkish plant in the
northwestern city of Bursa, the private Dogan news agency
reported.
Thousands of employees at the Oyak Renault plant, a joint
venture with Turkey's army pension fund Oyak, refused
to start the midnight shift, the agency reported, adding that
about 400 vehicles are manufactured in a single shift.
A union official told Reuters that the action amounted to a
protest but a strike had not been declared.
A spokesman for Oyak Renault, Turkey's market leader in car
sales and exports, declined to provide detail on the production
situation but said that a statement would be made later on
Friday.
(Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing
by Daren Butler and David Goodman)