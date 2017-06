PARIS Dec 19 Renault SA said on Monday it would stop selling five vehicle models in Britain and cut about 60 of its 190 dealerships in response to plunging sales and a weaker pound.

The French automaker will stop taking orders for the Espace, Laguna, Modus, Wind and Kangoo passenger versions in February 2012, company spokeswoman Caroline De Gezelle said on Monday, confirming a report in online trade magazine Autocar.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Elena Berton)