PARIS, March 7 France's CFDT union said it has
agreed to sign a deal with Renault on nationwide pay
and conditions which the carmaker wants in order to boost
competitiveness in the struggling auto market.
The CFDT became the third union to say it would support the
accord, following similar moves by the CFE-CGC and Force
Ouvriere.
"We are going to give a positive recommendation," CFDT union
representative Fred Dijoux said on Thursday.
The agreement will be signed as early as next Wednesday.
A fourth union, the CGT, has said it would not sign the
accord.
