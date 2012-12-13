* Renault sells 1.48 bln euro Volvo stake
* Industrivarden may raise its holding - analyst
* Renault shares up 2 pct, Volvo down 3 pct
* Volvo shares have risen 30 pct since June lows
By James Regan and Niklas Pollard
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Dec 13 Renault has
sold its stake in Swedish truck manufacturer Volvo to
invest in its core business and cut debt, giving the Swedish
company greater freedom to tackle its own problems in Europe.
The French car maker came close to an outright merger with
Volvo in 1993 and had held a stake in the business since 2001,
when it sold its trucks division to the Swedish company in
return for shares.
Battling a decline that has sent sales near a 20-year low,
European automakers have had to slash costs, cut jobs and close
plants. Renault has said it does not plan site closures but is
seeking union concessions in a nationwide labour deal.
The 1.48 billion euro ($1.93 billion) proceeds of the sale
of Renault's Volvo stake will fund domestic and international
investments, it said, and reduce automotive net debt, which
stood at 818 million euros at June 30.
Renault has set itself a target of achieving positive free
cashflow this year even as it revised down its full-year
European market forecast to an 8 percent contraction at best.
Rival PSA Peugeot Citroen, meanwhile, is scrapping
more than 10,000 jobs and a domestic plant to stem losses
approaching 200 million euros a month.
Renault's move leaves Swedish investment firm Industrivarden
as the biggest shareholder in Volvo with a 15.6
percent voting stake, a holding it might seek to top up with
some of the shares sold by the French car maker.
"One could imagine that Industrivarden picks up some shares
to be on the safe side," Nordea equity strategist Mattias
Eriksson said. "They would in that case just be looking to
secure their No. 1 position as owner."
Industrivarden declined to comment.
LOGICAL STEP
Renault shares rose 2.1 percent to 40.475 euros by 1022 GMT
on Thursday, while Volvo's stood at 92.85 Swedish crowns, down
3.2 percent on the day but above the placement price for the
French company's 17.2 percent voting stake.
"We see an opportunity for Renault to benefit from a good
valuation on non-core investments and rapidly get back to a
positive net cash position, which could ease the refinancing of
existing debt or avoid costly new funding," SocGen analysts
wrote.
Renault said the block of 138.6 million Volvo "A" shares,
representing 6.5 percent of Volvo's capital, was placed at 92.25
Swedish crowns ($13.87) per share. This was in the middle of the
range of between 91.25 crowns and 93.25 crowns cited by a source
familiar with the matter on Wednesday.
While the timing of Renault's exit was a surprise, Citigroup
analysts said: "Volvo's share price, at about 96 crowns, is
still near its highs of the year, so we can see the logic in
proceeding now."
For Gothenburg-based Volvo, shares of which have risen 30
percent since their June lows, the sale reduces the chances of
French politics interfering with its efforts to cope with the
deep downturn in Europe, its biggest market.
Volvo's truck brands include the French-based Renault Trucks
unit, which has often underperformed the rest of the group.
"We take a positive view on the sale. Any instances where
French politics might enter the boardroom are removed, and that
will make it easier should they need to restructure," Nordea's
Eriksson said.
Renault Trucks has a larger proportion of sales in southern
Europe, where the debt crisis has savaged the cyclical demand
for trucks to a much greater extent than farther north.
"This means that Volvo gets more room to manoeuvre, and
given the weak demand in the market in the south European
markets, more and larger measures may be needed there," Pareto
analyst David Jacobsson said.
