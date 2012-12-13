PARIS Dec 13 French carmaker Renault
said it raised 1.48 billion euros ($1.93 billion) from selling
its remaining 6.5 percent stake in truckmaker Volvo.
The block of 138.6 million "A" shares was placed at 92.25
Swedish crowns ($13.87) per share, Renault said in a statement
on Thursday. A source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday
that they were being priced between 91.25 and 93.25 crowns.
Shares in Renault were 3.2 percent higher by 0816 GMT, the
top gainers on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index.
($1 = 0.7669 euros)
($1 = 6.6524 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)