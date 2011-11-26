FRANKFURT Nov 26 The chief executive of carmakers Renault and Nissan sees a tough year for the European car market in 2012 and is taking measures to protect the groups' brands from a downturn, Carlos Ghosn told a German magazine.

"There's no doubt that the market will decline in the coming year. The only question is by how much." Ghosn, who heads the two alliance partners, told Automotive News Europe in an interview published on Saturday.

He said Renault-Nissan was therefore taking a cautious stance and that it would be reserved when it came to investments.

Ghosn expects Europe will make its way out of the debt crisis that is shaking financial markets, however.

"Europe is a land of knowledge and experience as well as demanding people. I don't think that they will let Armageddon happen without bringing out their big guns." (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Keiron Henderson)