April 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings stated that plans for a merger between PT Mustika Pinasthika Finance Partners
(MPM Finance) and PT Sasana Artha Finance (SAF) does not have an impact on the national ranking
Period The length of the MPM Finance at ' A-'/Stabil. (idn) This reflects Fitch's expectations
will be ongoing support from its parent company--PT Mitra Pinasthika
Mustika (MPM; ' A (idn) '/Stabil).
MPM Finance is a company that focuses on financing multifinance car
the former, while the SAF's focus on the financing of the motor. the 60% stake owned by SAF MPM
and 40% owned by JACCS co., Ltd., a company based in financing
Japan with the core business in the consumer credit (credit cards and financing
the consumer). JACCS will deposit capital amounting to 510 billion rupiah to be
a 40% stake holder's MPM Finance after the merger. MPM will remain the holder of the
majority stake with 60% ownership of the MPM Finance.
This Merger is part of a strategy to strengthen its position in the MPM business
automotive, enlarging the economies of scale, cost efficiency, business monitoring
efficient, synergy business and product diversification.
After the merger transaction is carried out, the company will still be called MPM
Finance, and still will be a subsidiary with an interest
strategic for MPM MPM share ownership, although reduced to 60% of the
100%. Fitch believes the operation MPM Finance will remain supported by MPM has
the automotive distribution business has strong enough.
JACCS will engage actively in operational and management MPM Finance with
pointing out a few key executives. Technical and financial support of JACCS will
provides benefits of credit profile MPM Finance. Fitch will examine
back rank MPM Finance based on support, in line with the
development of the structure of stock ownership with the potential support of JACCS
In addition to the ongoing support of MPM.