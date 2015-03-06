By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 6 A federal judge on Friday said
the U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp's lawsuit accusing
billionaire Ira Rennert's Renco Group Inc of trying to evade
pension obligations of its RG Steel unit should go to trial.
U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan rejected
requests by both sides to decide the case in their favor. He
scheduled a trial for July 6.
The PBGC had in January 2013 sued Renco for $97 million,
claiming it sold a 24.5 percent RG stake to private equity firm
Cerberus Capital Management LP mainly to escape the steelmaker's
pension plans, which were underfunded by $70 million.
A lawyer for Renco did not immediately respond to requests
for comment. PBGC spokesman Marc Hopkins declined to comment.
Rennert is worth $6.1 billion, Forbes magazine said.
The PBGC said it had been preparing on Jan. 13, 2012 to
terminate RG's pension plans, but agreed not to after Renco
assured it would not imminently cut its ownership stake to below
80 percent, the level at which it would retain the pension
liabilities.
Instead, the PBGC said Renco did just that four days later
when it sold a stake to Cerberus, saying the transaction would
bolster RG's finances.
The steelmaker ultimately filed for bankruptcy in May 2012,
and the PBGC took responsibility for its pension plans six
months later.
In his decision, Sullivan said both sides agreed that RG had
been in "dire need" of capital, but it was unclear whether
raising that capital was what drove the Cerberus transaction.
"There are facts from which a reasonable factfinder could
conclude that Renco structured the transaction specifically to
reduce its ownership stake below 80% and to evade pension
liability," Sullivan wrote.
"Nonetheless, in alternatively drawing all reasonable
inferences in favor of Renco, the court is also unable to
conclude as a matter of law, at this stage, that evasion was a
principal purpose of the deal," he added.
The PBGC has said RG Steel had two pension plans with 1,354
retirees and future beneficiaries.
Created in 1974, the PBGC uses employer insurance premiums,
investment earnings and other funds to pay retiree benefits.
Last Friday, a Manhattan federal jury in a separate case
ordered Rennert and Renco to pay $118.2 million for looting the
former Magnesium Corp of America to build an expensive mansion
in eastern Long Island, New York.
The case is Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp vs Renco Group Inc
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
13-00621.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)