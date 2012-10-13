* Fund to invest Y150 bln for 2/3rd Renesas stake -Nikkei
* Group of about 10 firms looks to add about Y50 bln
* Private equity KKR proposal expected to be withdrawn
TOKYO, Oct 13 A Japan government fund is
expected to partner with about 10 companies in hopes of buying
the struggling chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp in a
200 billion yen ($2.55 billion) deal, the Nikkei business daily
said.
The taxpayer-funded Innovation Network Corp plans to invest
150 billion yen to acquire two-thirds of Renesas' shares on a
voting rights basis, the Japanese newspaper said on Saturday,
after reporting the principles of the plan last month.
A consortium of Japanese companies including Canon Inc
, Denso Corp, Honda Motor Co, Nikon
Corp, Nissan Motor Co, Panasonic Corp
, Toyota Motor Corp and Yaskawa Electric Corp
, are also expected to invest a total of nearly 50
billion yen, the Nikkei said.
German industrial group Robert Bosch GmbH is also
considering an investment in the world's fifth-largest
chipmaker, the Nikkei added.
Company officials at the Japan firms reported to be in the
group were unable to immediately comment.
A Renesas spokesman said the report was not based on
information released by the company and that nothing has been
decided.
The world's leading manufacturer of microcontroller chips
used in cars has been seeking support as a strong yen and fierce
competition from the likes of South Korea's Samsung Electronics
Co have lead to years of financial losses.
U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP has also been
in talks to buy control of Renesas, but is expected to withdraw
that proposal in light of the government fund-lead acquisition
plan, the Nikkei said.
KKR officials were unable to immediately comment on the
report.