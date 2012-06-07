TOKYO, June 8 Loss-making Japanese chipmaker
Renesas Electronics Corp has abandoned a plan to ask
its major shareholders for a capital injection and is instead
seeking guarantees from them for its loans, the Mainichi Shimbun
reported on Friday.
Renesas, the world's fifth-largest chipmaker and a product
of successive mergers of the chip divisions of Mitsubishi
Electric Corp, Hitachi Ltd and NEC Corp
, had been planning to raise more than 100 billion yen
($1.26 billion) in fresh capital and cut at least 12,000 jobs.
Sources last Friday told Reuters that Renesas president
Yasushi Akao visited all three companies personally and
presented the firm's plan on the same day, which included
sweeping job cuts and fund raising.
The Mainichi said that Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi and NEC
all refused to inject fresh capital.
