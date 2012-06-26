KAWASAKI, Japan, June 26 Loss-making Japanese
chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said on Tuesday it
has asked for support from its major shareholders and banks, its
first admission that it is seeking aid to keep pace with rivals.
Renesas, the world's fifth-largest maker of microchips and a
product of successive mergers with its major shareholders NEC
Corp, Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp
, has approached those three firms for funds, President
Yasushi Akao said at its annual general shareholders' meeting.
Renesas, which is the world's leading supplier of
microcontroller chips used in cars, is struggling to keep up
with nimbler overseas rivals in the face of a strong yen and
high costs.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)