TOKYO May 28 Japanese chipmaker Renesas
Electronics Corp said it aims to start shipments of
next-generation 40-nanometre microcontrollers during the
business year starting in April 2014, by outsourcing more
production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, or TSMC
.
Renesas, which announced an outsourcing agreement on Monday
with TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, said it aims
to start shipments of cutting-edge 90-nanometre microcontrollers
from the business year starting next April.
The Japanese firm, struggling with high costs and mounting
losses, said it expects to produce about 30 percent of its chips
overseas by 2016/17, double the 15 percent in the year ended in
March.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)