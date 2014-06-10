PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 10 Touchscreen chipmaker Synaptics Inc said it agreed to buy Japanese display chipmaker Renesas SP Drivers Inc for $475 million to expand its product offerings.
Synaptics said the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter and immediately add to adjusted profit.
Synaptics raised its fourth-quarter revenue forecast to $300-$310 million from $275-$295 million and said it expects full-year 2014 revenue to grow 41-42 percent due to better-than-expected sales of mobile and PC products. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 19 Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc, the largest refiner on the U.S. East Coast, will not be taking any rail deliveries of North Dakota's Bakken crude oil in June, a source familiar with delivery schedules said on Tuesday - a sign that the impending start of the Dakota Access Pipeline is upending trade flows.