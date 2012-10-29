TOKYO Oct 29 Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp , the world's fifth-largest chipmaker, posted a smaller-than-expected operating loss of 5.7 billion yen ($71.6 million) for the July-September quarter on Monday, down 44 percent from the same period last year.

The result beat a forecast by four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S for a 9.4 billion yen ($118.2 million) operating loss.

It is the seventh consecutive quarterly operating loss for Renesas, which sources say is in talks on a 200 billion yen bailout by the taxpayer-funded Innovation Network Corp and a consortium of the chipmaker's major clients including Toyota Motor Corp.

Renesas stuck to its forecast for an operating profit of 21 billion yen for the full year to next March 31.

On a net basis, Renesas forecast a loss of 150 billion yen for the year to March, unchanged from its July outlook. ($1 = 79.5600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Matt Driskill and Michael Watson)