* Renesas sees 21 bln yen operating profit for 2012/13
* Posts Q1 17.6 bln yen operating loss vs 19.1 bln loss year
ago
* Sees 150 bln yen net loss in 2012/13
TOKYO, Aug 2 Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp
, the world's No. 5 chipmaker, forecast a massive net
loss of 150 billion yen ($1.9 billion) for the year to March
2013, as it fights for survival in the face of sinking chip
prices and aggressive overseas rivals.
Renesas said it would return to the black at an operating
level, forecasting a profit of 21 billion yen for the year, but
faced restructuring costs and other losses. The forecast annual
net loss compares with a 62.6 billion net loss in 2011/12.
The leading manufacturer of microcontroller chips used in
cars, Renesas earlier this week secured $633 million in loans
from its major shareholders after drawn-out negotiations to fund
a plan to revive its business.
For the April-June quarter, Renesas logged an operating loss
of 17.6 billion yen, a slight improvement on a 19.1 billion yen
loss in the same period last year after it was forced to shut
plants in the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami.
The chipmaker's full-year operating outlook was ahead of
market forecasts for a 28.3 billion yen operating loss.
"We expect semiconductor sales to improve in the latter part
of the year and expect the company to return to profit in the
full-year to March ... But restructuring costs and special
losses will cause 150 billion net loss," said Renesas president
Yasushi Akao at a media briefing after the results.
Renesas said it expects to log 810 billion yen in
semiconductor sales for the year to March.
Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and
NEC, which together own 90 percent of Renesas, agreed on Tuesday
to provide 49.5 billion yen in financial support, while banks
have promised an additional 50 billion yen loan.
All three companies have said it would be their final
financial support to the chipmaker, a product of successive
mergers of the unwanted chip business of its big shareholders.
Renesas has said it will use the funds to cut 12 percent of
its workforce and sell or consolidate half of its domestic
plants.
Under the plan, the company will shed costly plants that
manufacture system LSI chips, highly-customised products that
have seen a drop in orders as Japan's once-mighty consumer
electronics industry shrinks.
As domestic electronic makers cut production of televisions
and other consumer goods, Renesas hopes to focus on its sole
profitable division, its flagship automotive chip unit that
currently enjoys a 26 percent global market share.
The company announced this May it will outsource production
of its top-end chips to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
Ltd, the world's largest contract chipmaker.
Shares in Renesas, which have more than halved since late
March, ended up 2.4 percent on Thursday ahead of its earnings
announcement.
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei was up 0.13 percent.
($1 = 78.2400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting By Mari Saito; Editing by Richard Pullin)