TOKYO, Aug 2 Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp , the world's No. 5 chipmaker, forecast a massive net loss of 150 billion yen ($1.9 billion) for the year to March 2013, as it fights for survival in the face of sinking chip prices and aggressive overseas rivals.

Renesas said it would return to the black at an operating level, forecasting a profit of 21 billion yen for the year, but faced restructuring costs and other losses. The forecast annual net loss compares with a 62.6 billion net loss in 2011/12.

The leading manufacturer of microcontroller chips used in cars, Renesas earlier this week secured $633 million in loans from its major shareholders after drawn-out negotiations to fund a plan to revive its business.

For the April-June quarter, Renesas logged an operating loss of 17.6 billion yen, a slight improvement on a 19.1 billion yen loss in the same period last year after it was forced to shut plants in the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami.

The chipmaker's full-year operating outlook was ahead of market forecasts for a 28.3 billion yen operating loss.

"We expect semiconductor sales to improve in the latter part of the year and expect the company to return to profit in the full-year to March ... But restructuring costs and special losses will cause 150 billion net loss," said Renesas president Yasushi Akao at a media briefing after the results.

Renesas said it expects to log 810 billion yen in semiconductor sales for the year to March.

Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and NEC, which together own 90 percent of Renesas, agreed on Tuesday to provide 49.5 billion yen in financial support, while banks have promised an additional 50 billion yen loan.

All three companies have said it would be their final financial support to the chipmaker, a product of successive mergers of the unwanted chip business of its big shareholders.

Renesas has said it will use the funds to cut 12 percent of its workforce and sell or consolidate half of its domestic plants.

Under the plan, the company will shed costly plants that manufacture system LSI chips, highly-customised products that have seen a drop in orders as Japan's once-mighty consumer electronics industry shrinks.

As domestic electronic makers cut production of televisions and other consumer goods, Renesas hopes to focus on its sole profitable division, its flagship automotive chip unit that currently enjoys a 26 percent global market share.

The company announced this May it will outsource production of its top-end chips to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

Shares in Renesas, which have more than halved since late March, ended up 2.4 percent on Thursday ahead of its earnings announcement.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei was up 0.13 percent. ($1 = 78.2400 Japanese yen) (Reporting By Mari Saito; Editing by Richard Pullin)