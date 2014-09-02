By Sophie Knight and Reiji Murai
| TOKYO, Sept 2
TOKYO, Sept 2 Japanese chipmaker Renesas
Electronics may cut more jobs as it finishes a massive
restructuring that is focusing its business on the automotive
and industrial sectors and has pulled it back into the black
after years of losses.
Remaining steps will focus on selling factories and exiting
businesses announced in a 2012 restructuring framework, updated
a year ago, with about 40 percent of the plan still to be
implemented, Renesas Chairman and CEO Hisao Sakuta told a media
round table on Tuesday.
"To be honest, maybe we still have slightly too many
people," Sakuta said. "If there's a mismatch between what the
company is trying to do and what an individual wants to do,
people will probably be quitting."
Renesas, hit hard when a March 2011 earthquake shut a key
chip plant for months and sent customers looking for other
suppliers, has already cut more than 10,000 jobs and racked up
350 billion yen ($3.3 billion) in cumulative net losses over the
last four financial years.
Its fifth round of a voluntary early retirement programme
was taken up by 361 employees as of Sept. 30. The group
workforce had shrunk to 27,200 as of end-March from 42,800 two
years earlier.
Sakuta said the company hoped to boost its proportion of
sales to automotive and industrial customers to more than half,
from 40 percent, while focusing its technological resources on
advances such as in-car navigation and automatic safety systems.
Last week, Renesas unveiled a chip using new technologies
that it aims to eventually apply to autonomous driving, which
merges together feeds from cameras fitted to the car to create a
3D image and can detect pedestrians within several metres of a
vehicle.
Test shipments of the chip begin this month, while full
production and supply will likely begin in 2016, Renesas said.
It is also developing technologies that will enable valet
parking of a car by itself, without a driver inside.
Renesas, which was rescued by a 150 billion yen investment a
year ago from a government-backed fund, has sold an integrated
chip factory in northern Japan to Sony Corp while
Renesas SP Drivers Inc, a subsidiary and Apple Inc
supplier, is due to be sold to Synaptics Inc for $475
million.
The company also plans to shut or consolidate several plants
in Japan.
Renesas said last month it expected a 28 billion yen net
profit for the six months to end-September, marking its first
half-year profit since 2008.
The company's shares have risen 25 percent in the past three
weeks off a three-month low struck on Aug. 12, outperforming the
benchmark Nikkei average's 3.4 percent rise. The shares,
which rose 1.9 percent on Tuesday to 874 yen, have nearly
quadrupled in value since April 2013 after languishing near
record lows set in the wake of the 2011 earthquake.
(1 US dollar = 104.9000 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Edmund Klamann and Mark Potter)