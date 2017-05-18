TOKYO May 18 Japanese automotive chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp said on Thursday that stockholders including state-run fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) planned to sell a combined 16.5 percent of its shares.

The company said in a filing to regulators that others selling shares include Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

INCJ currently holds a 69.2 percent stake in the semiconductor maker.

