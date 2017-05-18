BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
TOKYO May 18 Japanese automotive chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp said on Thursday that stockholders including state-run fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) planned to sell a combined 16.5 percent of its shares.
The company said in a filing to regulators that others selling shares include Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
INCJ currently holds a 69.2 percent stake in the semiconductor maker.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rMrlwB) Further company coverage: