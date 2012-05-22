* Renesas declines to comment on job cuts, capital raising
* Renesas considering range of plans, including new capital
- source
* Mitsubishi may offer support, capital raising, if asked
* Stock rises 7 pct; share price has halved in recent months
By Mari Saito and Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 22 Japanese chipmaker Renesas
Electronics Corp plans to cut 6,000 jobs, about 15
percent of its workforce, and raise 50 billion yen ($630
million) in new capital, local media reported, as the
loss-making firm struggles to get back on its feet.
Renesas - a product of successive mergers of the chip units
of Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi Ltd and NEC
Corp - is the world's biggest supplier of
microcontroller chips used in automobiles, but has struggled in
the face of global oversupply and new competitors.
Japanese chipmakers have also been hit hard by natural
disasters in Japan and Thailand and a strong yen. Elpida Memory,
the country's sole maker of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM)
chips, has filed for bankruptcy protection.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Renesas
was considering a range of plans, including a capital raising,
but said the talks were still in preliminary stages.
Renesas shares jumped as much as 11 percent on the jobs-cut
report in the Yomiuri Shimbun, and were also boosted by a pledge
of support on Monday from Mitsubishi Electric, but analysts
noted the stock has tumbled in recent months.
"The stock was sold off as investors saw it as the next
Elpida. But Mitsubishi Electric saying that it is prepared to
give support provided some relief to investors that this will
not be a repeat of Elpida for now," Hajime Nakajima, deputy
general manager at Iwai Cosmo Securities in Osaka
"So the stock move this morning is purely short covering ...
I don't think investors can buy the stock on long-term
conviction," he said.
Renesas declined to comment on the Yomiuri report. Its
shares closed up 7 percent at 289 yen, but have more than halved
from levels above 600 yen in February and March.
MARKET SHARE FALL
Japanese suppliers held a 27 percent supply of global
semiconductor revenue in 2003, but decreasing prices and strong
competition from South Korea has seen that fall to 19 percent by
2011, according to research firm IHS iSuppli.
Renesas was also hard hit by last year's earthquake and
tsunami in Japan, which forced it to shut eight factories and
encouraged domestic automakers to diversify supply.
With the Japanese chip industry in a state of flux, sources
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier in the year
that Renesas, Fujitsu Ltd and Panasonic have
been in talks on combining their system chip operations with the
financial backing of government-backed investment fund
Innovation Network Corp.
The Yomiuri report said Renesas would likely try to raise
capital from its three main shareholders, who together account
for about 90 percent of the stock.
"We will consider offering support, including capital raise,
if we were asked by the company, but we haven't been asked yet,"
a Mitsubishi Electric spokesman said, echoing comments from the
company's president on Monday.
However, a spokesman for NEC, which logged a net loss of 110
billion yen in the year just ended, said the company now held
only 3 percent of Renesas directly and did not plan to offer
support.
"We will not comment on whether we have been asked for
support from Renesas. But even if we have been asked, we have no
plan to offer support because we only have a 3 percent
shareholding ratio," the spokesman said.
NEC earlier this month shifted more of its stake in Renesas
into into its employee pension trust. The pension fund holds
32.4 percent of Renesas, while NEC has 3.0 percent.
A spokesman for Hitachi, which held 30.6 percent of Renesas
as of March, said the company had not been asked for support,
but noted that Hitachi did not have a semiconductor business.
"We can say that our management resources will be allocated
to such core businesses as the social infrastructure business,"
he said.
Renesas, whose chips are used in Toyota Motor Corp's
Lexus luxury car and Nintendo Co Ltd's Wii
game console, posted a worse-than-expected 62.6 billion yen net
loss in the just-ended financial year.
The reported job cuts follow an announcement by Sony Corp
in April that it would cut 10,000 jobs, or 6 percent of
its global workforce, and take a 75 billion yen restructuring
charge. NEC said in January it would also cut 10,000 jobs, about
one in 10 of it workers.
Sony has said some 5,000 workers would be taken off the
payroll with the sale of its chemical and device unit and small
liquid crystal display fabricator. NEC has not provided details
about whether the workers would be sacked to meet the job cut
targets, or whether some would be reallocated to other parts of
the business.
($1 = 79.3500 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Richard
Pullin)