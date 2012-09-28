TOKYO, Sept 28 Renesas Electronics Corp said it has secured 161 billion yen ($2.1 billion) in syndicated loans from four Japanese banks including Mizuho Corporate Bank.

The cash-strapped Japanese chip maker said it also received 47.5 billion yen in other loans from the banks.

Separately it secured 49.5 billion yen in funding from major shareholders Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Hitachi Ltd and NEC Corp.

Mizuho Corporate Bank is a unit of Mizuho Financial Group .