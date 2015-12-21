* State fund unlikely to sell majority stake to foreign
buyer -CEO
* Fund free to sell Renesas stake from September
* Chip mergers exceed $80 bln in 2015
TOKYO, Dec 21 Japanese chipmaker Renesas
Electronics Corp's CEO said an acquisition by Germany's
Infineon Technologies was unlikely as he believed its
top shareholder, a government-backed fund, would not sell a
majority stake to a foreign buyer.
The Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ) owns
around 70 percent of Renesas and, based on an earlier agreement
with the company made at its initial investment, will be free to
sell some or all of its stake from September.
"I don't think INCJ would sell a majority of Renesas shares
to overseas buyers," Renesas Chief Executive Takao Endo told
Reuters in an interview on Monday.
An INCJ official said last week regarding investment in
Sharp Corp that the fund would not consider deals
resulting in losing technology abroad.
Infineon said late last month that its integration of
International Rectifier, which it bought for $3 billion, was
ahead of schedule, leaving it free to consider its next move in
a rapidly consolidating industry.
The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that Infineon
had shown interest in Renesas.
A wave of consolidation is reshaping the chip sector. Over
$80 billion worth of M&As have been announced in 2015 including
NXP Semiconductors NV's purchase of Freescale
Semiconductor Inc, and ON Semiconductor Corp's deal for
Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.
Chipmakers are acquiring peers to expand capacity and
capabilities in part because of an expected explosion in demand
for all kinds of semiconductors necessitated by the Internet of
Things - where chips are installed in everyday goods.
Renesas' Endo said a capital tie-up of some form with
Infineon was possible.
"But becoming part of them isn't a possibility," he said.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)