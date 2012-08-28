UPDATE 3-Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 pct of Forestar for $520 mln
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
TOKYO Aug 29 The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it would temporarily suspend trading in shares of Renesas Electronics Corp from 8:20 a.m. (2320 GMT) after the Nikkei businesss daily reported that U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co LP would invest 100 billion yen ($1.27 billion) in it through a private placement.
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
NEW YORK, June 5 A lawyer for Puerto Rico's financial oversight panel on Monday said the bankrupt island's highway authority could run out of cash if it continues to pay all its debt, and signaled big repayment cuts for the authority's creditors.