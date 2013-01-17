TOKYO Jan 17 Japanese chipmaker Renesas
Electronics Corp said on Thursday it plans to cut an
additional 3,000 to 4,000 jobs in September as it slims down
management and its design operations.
On top of 7,500 workers that took retirement packages in
October, the move would cut Renesas's workforce by roughly 25
percent from March 2012.
The government-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan
(INCJ) is expected to invest a total of 150 billion yen in
Renesas along with a group of customers such as Toyota Motor
Corp. The INCJ plans to take control with a two-thirds
stake in the chipmaker.
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Paul Tait)