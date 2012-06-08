* Renesas abandons plan for capital injection-Mainichi
By Mari Saito and Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp
is asking major shareholders to provide loan guarantees
after they balked at a plan to inject fresh capital, the
Mainichi newspaper reported, tempering fears over the
chipmaker's future.
Shares of Renesas, the world's fifth-largest chipmaker,
spiked nearly 20 percent on the news as investors took comfort
that the alternative proposal would keep Renesas afloat, forcing
short-sellers who had sold down the stock aggressively to cover
their positions.
"Investors are relieved to see the report that Renesas is
seeking guarantees for its loans as it means that the company
has found a solution to shore up its finances," said Fumiyuki
Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC
Friend Securities.
Renesas, a product of successive mergers of the chip
divisions of Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Hitachi Ltd
and NEC Corp, has been planning to raise more
than 100 billion yen ($1.26 billion) in fresh capital and cut at
least 12,000 jobs, sources have said.
The company, which is the world's leading supplier of
microcontroller chips used in cars, is facing high costs and
tough overseas competitors and logged a massive net loss this
year after it was forced to shut eight of its factories in the
wake of last year's natural disasters in Japan and Thailand.
Hobbled by a strong yen, Renesas is also grappling with
losses in its system LSI division, which makes customized chips
for a range of electronic devices, including televisions made by
Japan's struggling consumer electronics makers.
Sources said last month the firm's turnaround plan would
trim its payroll by more than a quarter through the sale of a
system chip factory in northern Japan and its Mobile unit, which
makes chips for mobile phones.
Renesas president Yasushi Akao visited all three big
shareholders personally to present the firm's plan last Friday,
according to sources.
The company has said the final turnaround plan would be
announced by July.
Macquarie Securities analyst Damian Thong said the prospect
of debt-financing was a more positive option for investors who
had feared massive dilution of their holdings if the company
raised capital via a share issuance.
The major shareholders can support Renesas through a capital
raising from a share issue, the issuance of subordinated bonds
or by providing a loan guarantee.
The Mainichi report said on Friday that Mitsubishi Electric,
Hitachi and NEC had all refused to inject fresh capital.
Renesas spokesman Yoichi Kobayashi said he could not comment
on the report or its authenticity, while Mitsubishi Electric and
Hitachi also declined to comment.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week
Mitsubishi Electric was not considering providing capital
support to Renesas at this time.
NEC, which has struggled with steep losses in its mobile
handset and IT hardware businesses, was not likely to offer anyh
form of capital support or accept laid-off workers from Renesas,
a source told Reuters on Wednesday. Another source said Hitachi
would not disclose its stance on the matter.
Renesas shares traded up 16.2 percent to 312 yen by 0335 GMT,
compared with a 1.8 percent decline on Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei
. The stock is still down more than 30 percent since the
end of April.
(Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Richard
Pullin)