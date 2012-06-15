* Chipmaker in final talks on financial support
* Good news in short term, longer term unclear -analyst
* Shares jump over 20 pct early; close up 1.3 pct
* Worst-performing system LSI division in focus
By Taiga Uranaka and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Renesas is in
final talks to receive $1.3 billion in financial support from
major shareholders and banks, sources said, briefly sending its
shares up sharply but failing to dispel worries about the
struggling chipmaker's long-term prospects.
Renesas, hit by a strong yen and fierce competition from
rivals such as South Korea's Samsung Electronics, is
being urged to take tough restructuring steps after sinking to a
62.6 billion yen ($790 million) net loss in the fiscal year that
ended in March.
Sources familiar with the matter said Renesas, whose main
shareholders are Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi
and NEC, was likely to receive 100 billion yen ($1.3
billion) in support in exchange for implementing a tough
turnaround plan.
Analysts questioned if it would be enough for the world's
fifth-biggest chipmaker.
"I think the fact that the shares haven't recouped more of
their recent losses shows that investor concerns about the
company haven't entirely been removed," said Toshiyuki Kanayama,
a senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
"I think this news is good for the shares in the short term,
but the outlook remains uncertain," he said.
Renesas shares jumped as much as 21 percent on Friday to a
one-month high of 381 yen, before trimming gains to close up 1.3
percent at 320 yen. The stock has recovered somewhat from an
all-time low of 198 yen hit in May, but is still well below
levels around 600 yen seen earlier this year.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the
talks are not public.
LSI STRUGGLES
Renesas, the world's leading maker of microcontroller chips
used in cars, had been planning to raise more than 100 billion
yen to cover a sweeping restructuring plan that would cut at
least 12,000 jobs, sources told Reuters last month.
Japanese media said Renesas' turnaround plan, which involves
selling and shutting down several domestic plants and laying off
workers, could be finalised as early as next week after
negotiations with the major shareholders and banks.
Of particular focus is how Renesas can revive its
money-losing system LSI unit - its worst performing division -
which makes system-on-chip products combining processing and
other functions used in a range of digital electronics.
Sales in the system LSI division fell 35.5 percent in the
last fiscal year, becoming a major drag on the company as
Japanese consumer electronics makers cut production of
televisions and other goods.
Renesas had been in discussions with Fujitsu and
Panasonic to combine their system LSI chip operations,
but the talks reportedly stalled as Renesas grappled with
mounting losses and after the February bankruptcy of DRAM chip
maker Elpida Memory.
Fujitsu's president told the Asahi newspaper in an interview
this week that his company would be keen on restarting talks if
Renesas carries out an aggressive turnaround plan, in a bid to
confront global competition and preserve Japan's semiconductor
industry.
Japanese chipmakers are strong in technology, but are
struggling to meet the funding demands needed for constant plant
and technology upgrades to manufacture ever cheaper, faster
chips.