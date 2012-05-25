* Plan to exceed reported $630 bln capital raising -sources
* Bloomberg: Renesas to raise $1.3 bln, cut 10,000 jobs
* Loss-making company battling high costs, competition
TOKYO, May 25 Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp
is planning a much more extensive restructure than the
50 billion yen ($630 million) capital raising and 6,000 job cuts
reported by a Japanese newspaper early this week.
A plan has not been finalised yet, sources familiar with the
situation said on Friday, although one added that time was
running out for the company, which has racked up heavy losses as
it struggles to compete with aggressive foreign rivals.
A spokeswoman for Renesas, the world's largest maker of
microcontroller chips for automobiles, said the company had not
issued any release on the matter and could not comment.
Bloomberg News reported on Friday that the company had
presented a draft restructuring plan to its workers' union and
lenders to raise 100 billion yen in capital and eliminate more
than 10,000 jobs, or nearly one-quarter of its workforce.
The report said the plan would be presented to its main
shareholders next week, electronics conglomerates Hitachi Ltd
, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and NEC Corp
, but that it may still change.
High costs, compounded by the strong yen, and fierce
competition from nimbler and more aggressive competitors such as
South Korea's Samsung Electronics have left Renesas
struggling for survival.
It posted a 62.6 billion yen net loss in the financial year
to end-March, damaged also by natural disasters in Japan and
Thailand that forced it to shut eight factories.
Mitsubishi Electric said early this week that it was
prepared, along with the other two main shareholders, to offer
support to Renesas.
Renesas has also said it will tie up with Taiwanese
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's biggest
contract chipmaker, with details to be announced at a briefing
on Monday.