* Renesas plans to sell system chip plant, mobile unit
-source
* Taiwan's TSMC plans to buy north Japan chip plant -Nikkei
* Renesas hopes to raise more than $1.3 billion for
restructuring
* To cut payroll by 12,000 via plant sales, redundancies
By Maki Shiraki and Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, May 26 Japanese chipmaker Renesas
Electronics Corp plans to sell off loss-making
operations and cut its payroll by at least 12,000, a source
close to the matter told Reuters on Saturday, as the company
battles high costs and nimbler foreign rivals.
Sources also confirmed that Renesas, the world's largest
maker of microcontroller chips for cars, aims to raise more than
100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) to pay for restructuring costs
and will take the plan to Hitachi Ltd and its other
major shareholders as early as next week.
The Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday that Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co plans to buy a Renesas
chip plant at Tsuruoka, in northern Japan, as part of the plan,
although the sources did not confirm this.
Renesas could not be reached for comment. TSMC spokeswoman
Elizabeth Sun declined to comment on the report, saying the
company does not comment on market rumours.
Renesas said last week it would form a tie-up with TSMC,
which already counts Renesas as one of its clients, but declined
to give details ahead of a formal announcement due on
Monday.
Renesas has posted cumulative net losses of nearly $6
billion over the past seven years as it struggles to keep up
with South Korea's Samsung Electronics and others in
an expensive race to build ever smaller and faster chips.
Hobbled by a strong yen and forced to close eight of its
factories after natural disasters in Japan and Thailand last
year, Renesas has said it would hammer out a restructuring
scheme by July.
Renesas has presented a plan to its major lenders that would
cut its payroll by at least 12,000, including 5,000 voluntary
redundancies, the source close to the matter said.
The sale of the Tsuruoka system chip factory and its Renesas
Mobile unit, which makes chips for mobile phones, would remove
another 3,100 workers from its payroll, while the remaining
reductions would come via natural attrition and restructuring at
other facilities, the source said.
The plan would trim its payroll by more than a quarter.
The Tsuruoka plant, which makes system chips that combine
processing and other functions on a single sliver of silicon and
are used in a range of digital electronics, has been a major
burden for Renesas as Japanese consumer electronics makers cut
production of TVs and other products.
Renesas was formed over the past decade via successive
mergers of the chip units of Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric
, and NEC Corp.
Mitsubishi Electric, whose earnings along with Hitachi have
been bolstered by strong results in the infrastructure business
and limited exposure to consumer electronics, said last week
that Renesas's shareholders were prepared to offer support.
But NEC, whose chip division was merged into Renesas just
two years ago, has been hit with steep losses in recent years as
its mobile handset and IT hardware businesses struggle.
Renesas shares have lost more than half their value over the
past two months as worries mounted about the company's
operations, while Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average is
down 15 percent.