TOKYO May 25 Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp
is planning a sweeping restructuring far more extensive
than the 50 billion yen ($630 million) capital raising and 6,000
job cuts reported by Japanese media early this week, sources
familiar with the situation said on Friday.
They said the plan had not been finalised, although one
added that time was running out for the company, which has
racked up heavy losses as it struggles to compete with
aggressive foreign rivals.
A Renesas spokeswoman said the company had not issued any
release on the matter and could not comment.