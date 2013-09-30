TOKYO, Sept 30 Japanese chipmaker Renesas
Electronics Corp received on Monday the 150 billion yen
($1.53 billion) bailout pledged last year by a government-led
fund and major customers to aid the company's restructuring
efforts.
Eight of Renesas' customers, including Toyota Motor Corp
, Panasonic Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
paid just over 12 billion yen through a third-party
share allocation and the government-led fund contributed the
rest.
Hit by slumping orders and competition from competitors such
as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Renesas was given a
lifeline from the government-led fund last December to counter
an earlier bid by U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP.
($1 = 98.2550 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Miral Fahmy)