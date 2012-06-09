TOKYO, June 9 Japan's NEC Corp has
rejected a request for a capital injection from struggling
chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp, a senior NEC
executive was reported as saying on Saturday.
NEC's vice president Takashi Niino said his company rejected
the request partly because all electronics makers were facing a
difficult operating environment and NEC's shareholders would not
agree to a cash infusion, Niino said in an interview with the
Asahi newspaper.
The rejection could pose a serious blow to Renesas' efforts
to revive its business.
NEC, which is a major shareholder in Renesas, cannot take on
any workers who will be laid off from the chipmaker, Niino said.
NEC also has not made any decision on Renesas' request for loan
guarantees from its main shareholders, according to Niino.
Renesas, a product of successive mergers of the chip
divisions of Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Hitachi Ltd
and NEC, has been trying to raise more than 100 billion
yen ($1.26 billion) in fresh capital and plans to cut at least
12,000 jobs, sources have said.
The company, which is the world's leading supplier of
microcontroller chips used in cars, is facing high costs and
tough overseas competitors. It logged a massive net loss this
year after it was forced to shut eight of its factories because
of natural disasters last year in Japan and Thailand.
