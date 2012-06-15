BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Struggling Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp is in final talks to receive a total of 100 billion yen ($1.26 billion) in financial support from its three major shareholders and four banks, sources familiar with the matter said.
Renesas, the world's fifth-largest chipmaker and a product of successive mergers between its major shareholders Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Hitachi Ltd and NEC Corp , will receive support from the three firms and undertake deep restructuring steps, the sources said.
The chipmaker had been planning to raise more than 100 billion yen to cover a sweeping restructuring plan that would cut at least 12,000 jobs, separate sources told Reuters last month.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.