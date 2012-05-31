TOKYO May 31 Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp
will present a plan to Hitachi Ltd and other
major shareholders on Thursday under which the loss-making
chipmaker will seek to raise more than 100 billion yen ($1.3
billion) to pay for restructuring costs, the Nikkei newspaper
said.
Renesas, the world's largest maker of microcontroller chips
for cars, has posted cumulative net losses of nearly $6 billion
over the past seven years as it struggles to keep up with South
Korea's Samsung Electronics and others in an
expensive race to build ever smaller and faster chips.
Under the restructuring plan to be submitted to Hitachi,
Mitsubishi Electric Corp and NEC Corp, Renesas
will also aim to slash as many as 14,000 jobs and sell its
Tsuruoka system-chip factory, the Nikkei said.
The Yomiuri newspaper reported that Hitachi, Mitsubishi
Electric and NEC would hold board meetings on Thursday afternoon
to consider their response to the request by Renesas.
Renesas and the three shareholders declined to comment.
A source close to the matter told Reuters on the weekend
that Renesas plans to sell off loss-making operations and cut
its payroll by at least 12,000 as the company battles high costs
and nimbler foreign rivals.
The sale of the Tsuruoka system chip factory and its Renesas
Mobile unit, which makes chips for mobile phones, would remove
another 3,100 workers from its payroll, while the remaining
reductions would come via natural attrition and restructuring at
other facilities, the source said.