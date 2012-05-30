TOKYO May 31 Loss-making Japanese chipmaker
Renesas Electronics Corp aims to raise more than 100
billion yen ($1.3 billion) to pay for restructuring costs and
will take the plan to Hitachi Ltd and its two other
major shareholders on Thursday, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
Renesas, the world's largest maker of microcontroller chips
for cars, plans to present a restructuring plan to Hitachi,
Mitsubishi Electric Corp and NEC Corp that
includes a plan to slash as many as 14,000 jobs and the sale of
its Tsuruoka system-chip factory, the Nikkei said.