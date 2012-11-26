(Corrects Hitachi, NEC support to 1 billion yen each, not 10
billion yen)
TOKYO Nov 26 Japan's embattled Renesas
Electronics Corp jumped more than 5 percent on Monday
after the Nikkei newspaper said its major shareholders had
approved the chipmaker's bailout by a government fund and eight
manufacturers.
The deal, to be announced early December, will provide
Renesas with a combined 200 billion yen ($2.4 billion), which
includes the government fund taking a two-thirds stake in the
chipmaker for 180 billion yen, the Nikkei said.
Renesas shares were up 5.9 percent at 306 yen, compared to a
1.1 percent rise for Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei.
The Nikkei report also said Renesas will receive an
additional 1 billion yen each in support from Hitachi Ltd
and NEC Corp, both major shareholders of the
chipmaker.
($1 = 82.3700 Japanese yen)
