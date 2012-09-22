TOKYO, Sept 22 A rescue of Renesas Electronics
is being organised by a consortium of local companies
led by Toyota Motor Corp, with the backing of a
state-run fund, to counter a bid for the Japanese chipmaker by
private equity firm KKR, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Saturday.
The group wants to invest 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in
Renesas to acquire a majority stake in the company before the
end of the year, the Nikkei said, without providing further
details on how it obtained the information.
The group, it said, included the government's Innovation
Network Corp, Panasonic Corp, Nissan Motor Co
Honda Motor Co, Canon Inc, Fanuc Corp
and auto parts makers Denso Corp and Keihin Corp
.
KKR is also in talks to invest around 100 billion yen in
Renesas, which would be its largest investment in Japan, sources
last month told Reuters. That deal would give KKR more than 50
percent of cash-strapped Renesas, and could speed the pace of
its restructuring in the face of sinking prices and aggressive
overseas rivals.
It would be among the top 10 biggest private equity
investments into the world's third largest economy
The competing deal from the Japanese group, which may invite
German industrial group Bosch GmbH to join it, would
be presented to Renesas shareholders, NEC Corp, Hitachi
Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp next month,
the Nikkei said.
Renesas, the world's leading manufacturer of microcontroller
chips used in cars, is laying off 12 percent of its workforce
and plans to sell or consolidate half of its domestic plants.
($1 = 78.1600 Japanese yen)
