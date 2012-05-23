TOKYO May 24 Japanese chipmaker Renesas
Electronics Corp plans to tie up with Taiwan's TSMC
in microchip production, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported
on Thursday.
The chipmaker will likely outsource some microchip
production to TSMC under the tie-up, the paper said.
Renesas - a product of successive mergers of the chip units
of Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi Ltd and NEC
Corp - is the world's biggest supplier of
microcontroller chips used in automobiles.
The paper reported on Tuesday that Renesas plans to cut
about 15 percent of its workforce and raise 50 billion yen ($630
million) in new capital as it struggles to get back on its feet.
