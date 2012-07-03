TOKYO, July 3 Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp
, the world's fifth-largest chipmaker, said it will seek
to reduce 12 percent of its workforce and shed half of its 19
domestic plants as it competes with Korean and Taiwanese
companies to make cheaper, smaller chips.
Renesas, a product of successive mergers of major
shareholders Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Hitachi Ltd
and NEC Corp, said the job cuts would save the
company 43 billion yen ($541.97 million) annually.
The company reported a massive loss in the last financial
year and is seeking to avoid the fate of fellow Japanese
chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc, which filed for bankruptcy
protection in February because of tough market conditions and
fierce global competition.
Apart from cutting 5,000 jobs, Renesas said it will consider
selling or consolidating as many as 10 plants, including a
system chip unit in northern Japan. That would allow the company
to focus making microcontroller chips used in cars, its flagship
product.
Japanese media previously reported that Renesas planned to
sell its system chip plant in Tsuruoka, northern Japan to Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's
biggest contract chipmaker. Renesas has already sold another
facility in northern Japan to Fuji Electric Co.
In return for the restructuring, the chipmaker is expected
to secure 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in loans and other
forms of financial support from its major shareholders and four
banks. The shareholders have already agreed in principle to
provide 50 billion yen in assistance to the chipmaker, sources
previously told Reuters.
Renesas said its president Yasushi Akao will hold a news
conference at 5 p.m. Japan Time (0800 GMT) to discuss the
restructuring steps.
NET LOSS
Renesas, the world's leading supplier of microcontroller
chips, posted a bigger-than-expected net loss in the previous
fiscal year because of massive supply disruptions in the wake of
natural disasters in Japan and Thailand.
Renesas' loss-making system chip division, which produces
chips used in a range of electronic devices, faces intense
competition from the likes of Samsung Electronics.
The unit producing system LSI devices, as system chips are
also known, has been a major drain on the Renesas' profits
because of a strong yen and production cuts at struggling
Japanese consumer electronics makers, analysts say.
Shares in Renesas, which hit a record low of 198 yen in May,
ended up 9.8 percent at 348 yen on Tuesday, ahead of the
restructuring announcement.
($1 = 79.34 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Ryan Woo)