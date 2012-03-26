Iran's Aseman airlines signed final deal to buy 30 Boeing planes -IRNA
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
March 27 Renesas Electronics Corp will sell a microcontroller fabrication facility in Aomori prefecture to Fuji Electric Co for an estimated 5 billion yen ($60.4 million), the Nikkei reported.
The two companies may soon sign an official contract and the Tsugaru plant may change hands by July, the business daily said.
Fuji Electric plans to upgrade equipment at the facility and produce power semiconductors for automobiles, the newspaper reported.
Renesas, which has a nearly 40 percent share of the global automotive microcontrollers market, plans to consolidate. The plant, which currently has 10 domestic facilities wants to retain a smaller number of larger plants, the Nikkei said.
TOKYO, June 10 Toshiba Corp will contribute $3.68 billion to continue building two nuclear reactors in the U.S. state of Georgia, enabling the completion of a plant project begun by the Japanese conglomerate's now-bankrupt nuclear unit.