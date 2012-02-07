(Follows alerts)
Feb 8 Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp
, Fujitsu Ltd and Panasonic Corp have
begun discussions toward integrating their system chip
operations, the Nikkei business daily said.
As a first step, the three will spin off their system chip
design and development divisions to create a new company, the
paper said.
The move is aimed at creating a globally competitive chip
maker, which will play an essential role in the survival of the
chip industry, leaving Toshiba Corp as the only other
Japanese player, the paper said.
The new company will develop system chips, which serve as
the brain for electronic devices and automobiles, by using its
parent companies' proficiency in image processing,
telecommunications and other technologies, the business daily
reported.
The three companies are expected to hammer out a basic
agreement by the end of March with an aim to create the company
by the end of 2012. The project is likely to receive substantial
capital from government-backed investment fund Innovation
Network Corp or INCJ, the Nikkei said.
Japanese chipmakers have been suffering losses partly due to
a failure to garner enough investment to produce advanced chips
and partly because the business deals with small-lot orders for
a wide variety of chips, the daily said.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore)
((sunayan.bhattacharje@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1
646223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
sunayan.bhattacharje.reuters.com@reuters.net)